Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,860 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 128,002 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE KNX opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 354.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $79.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Further Reading

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