Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Woodward were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Woodward by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Woodward from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $419.00 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $233.31 and a one year high of $450.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $392.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,040. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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