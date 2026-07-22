Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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