Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $237.72 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,293 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 42,793 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.33% of Motorola Solutions worth $237,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $413.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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