Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $25.91 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,501 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,309 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $25,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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