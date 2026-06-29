Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 515.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.79 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,190.80. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock valued at $478,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here