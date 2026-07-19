Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $354.85 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,982 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cummins worth $354,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after buying an additional 2,434,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,441,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock worth $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,796 shares of the company's stock worth $277,071,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $647.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.02 and a fifty-two week high of $737.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is $677.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.90, for a total value of $2,366,731.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,784,589.20. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Article

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed but generally small, with slight cuts to some FY2027/FY2028 estimates and a continued Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not seeing a major near-term change in fundamentals. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $740.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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