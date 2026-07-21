Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $36.03 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 257.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 321,782 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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