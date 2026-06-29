Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in SM Energy Company $SM

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,977 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,443 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of SM Energy worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,860 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SM opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. SM Energy Company has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SM. Wall Street Zen upgraded SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $30.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

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About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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