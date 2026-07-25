Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 983.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,432 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flowserve by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,284 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 877,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Flowserve by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,047,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLS

Insider Activity

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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