Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $466.55 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.48% of Equinix worth $466,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,155.64.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,020.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,060.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.83. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.62 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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