Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $52.46 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 217,394 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Healthpeak Properties worth $52,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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