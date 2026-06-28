Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,540 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of COPT Defense Properties worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company's stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 129,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE CDP opened at $36.25 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.79.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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