Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $55.24 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,036 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carnival worth $55,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $429,448,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 2,432.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Carnival by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company's stock worth $351,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,510,016 shares of the company's stock worth $419,573,000 after buying an additional 4,883,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 1,619.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,132,270 shares of the company's stock worth $156,740,000 after buying an additional 4,833,723 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $28.70 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Key Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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