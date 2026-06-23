Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $56.52 Million Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,057 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Strategy worth $56,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Strategy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed that it bought another 520 Bitcoin for about $34.9 million and raised its USD reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which supporters view as a balance-sheet buffer and a sign the company is still committed to expanding its Bitcoin holdings. Article Title

Strategy disclosed that it bought another 520 Bitcoin for about $34.9 million and raised its USD reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, which supporters view as a balance-sheet buffer and a sign the company is still committed to expanding its Bitcoin holdings. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s latest “orange dots” post fueled speculation of more Bitcoin buying, helping reinforce the bullish narrative that Strategy is still actively accumulating BTC. Article Title

Michael Saylor’s latest “orange dots” post fueled speculation of more Bitcoin buying, helping reinforce the bullish narrative that Strategy is still actively accumulating BTC. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market watchers continue to focus on Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury, now around 847,000 BTC, keeping the stock closely tied to crypto price moves rather than software fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts and market watchers continue to focus on Strategy’s massive Bitcoin treasury, now around 847,000 BTC, keeping the stock closely tied to crypto price moves rather than software fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is rising that Strategy’s STRC preferred stock is trading below par, forcing the company to halt new STRC sales and even sell Bitcoin to help cover dividend obligations. That has sparked fears about funding pressure, dilution, and the durability of its capital model. Article Title

Investor concern is rising that Strategy’s STRC preferred stock is trading below par, forcing the company to halt new STRC sales and even sell Bitcoin to help cover dividend obligations. That has sparked fears about funding pressure, dilution, and the durability of its capital model. Negative Sentiment: Related commentary highlighted that STRC’s slide has “emboldened critics” and raised questions about whether Strategy’s Bitcoin-financing flywheel is starting to break down, which is pressuring the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 192,122 shares worth $25,030,501. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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