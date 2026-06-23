Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $70.05 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,624 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.33% of United Therapeutics worth $70,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after buying an additional 1,042,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $624,508,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $387,801,000 after buying an additional 341,383 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $317,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $538.30 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $563.74 and its 200 day moving average is $524.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.55, for a total value of $4,494,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,896.60. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $5,401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,871.40. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 634,968 shares of company stock valued at $359,124,602 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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