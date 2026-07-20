Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $73.21 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,149 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,973 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of United Airlines worth $73,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here