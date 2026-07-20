Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $78.39 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,851 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Veralto worth $78,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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