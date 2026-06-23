Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $82.48 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,041 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 48,147 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $82,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,533 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $242,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 343,910 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $195,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $410.03 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $414.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $339.01 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 164.67, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,060,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,530,498,500. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 38,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,090,083 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axon Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axon Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Axon Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here