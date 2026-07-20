Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $85.83 Million Stake in Yum China $YUMC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,348 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,313 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.50% of Yum China worth $85,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,945,000 after buying an additional 1,787,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135,203 shares of the company's stock worth $531,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,868 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,553,962 shares of the company's stock worth $408,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,966 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $280,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. Yum China has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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