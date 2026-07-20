Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $91.74 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of CBRE Group worth $91,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $643,405,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,571,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $348,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,581,000 after buying an additional 997,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0%

CBRE opened at $140.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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