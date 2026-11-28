Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,929,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 271,733 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of HSBC worth $588,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.50 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Shore Capital Group downgraded HSBC to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HSBC from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.98 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 19.59%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Key HSBC News

These are some of the HSBC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s RedCoin stablecoin passed 100,000 users in its first month in Hong Kong, an early sign of adoption for its digital-payment efforts. The scale of any eventual financial contribution is not yet clear. Article: HSBC sees more than 100,000 users of its stablecoin

HSBC’s RedCoin stablecoin passed 100,000 users in its first month in Hong Kong, an early sign of adoption for its digital-payment efforts. The scale of any eventual financial contribution is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: The Bank of England is proposing capital-rule reforms that could increase lending capacity across UK banks. This may benefit HSBC, but the proposals are not specific to the company and are not yet final. Article: BoE to Ease Capital Requirements

The Bank of England is proposing capital-rule reforms that could increase lending capacity across UK banks. This may benefit HSBC, but the proposals are not specific to the company and are not yet final. Negative Sentiment: HSBC is consolidating finance-support functions in India and asking some employees to relocate; reports say hundreds of jobs may be affected. The reorganization could lower costs, but its staffing impact and execution may create near-term uncertainty. Article: HSBC India consolidates finance support functions

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc is an international banking and financial services group serving individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its offerings include personal banking, wealth management, commercial banking, and services for corporate and institutional clients, such as financing, payments, and financial markets services. The company operates across a range of markets, with a presence in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and other parts of Asia, as well as Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its businesses support customers with domestic banking needs and cross-border trade and financial activity.

See Also

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