Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $107,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $158.14 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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