Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,982 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 123,301 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.49% of BXP worth $52,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BXP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

Insider Activity at BXP

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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