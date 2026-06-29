Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,186 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

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Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1%

FND opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FND

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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