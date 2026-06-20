Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558,405 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 315,643 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Lam Research worth $609,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $301.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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