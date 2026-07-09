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Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Amkor Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • HSBC Holdings PLC sharply increased its position in Amkor Technology, boosting its stake by 1,381.2% in the fourth quarter to 214,876 shares valued at about $8.6 million.
  • Other institutional investors were also active in AMKR, with firms like Fisher Asset Management and UBS Group significantly growing holdings. Overall, 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Amkor reported strong quarterly results, posting $0.33 EPS versus $0.23 expected and revenue of $1.68 billion, up 27.5% year over year. However, analysts still view the stock cautiously, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amkor Technology.

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 1,381.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 200,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 843,983 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $431,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,913.84. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,289,301.40. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,600. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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