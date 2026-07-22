Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,506 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $21,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Up 0.2%

ASR stock opened at $274.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $270.78 and a twelve month high of $381.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $495.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $5.7572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's payout ratio is 110.16%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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