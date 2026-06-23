Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 754.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,321 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $55,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $469,606,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $2,068.93 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.98 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,841.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,432.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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