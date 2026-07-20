Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361,513 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $83,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,200 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 538,200 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 280,763 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 247,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company's stock.

HDFC Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HDFC Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: HDFC Bank reported Q1 net profit rose about 5% year over year to Rs 19,060 crore, with net interest income up 6.7%, signaling solid core earnings momentum. Article Title

HDFC Bank reported Q1 net profit rose about 5% year over year to Rs 19,060 crore, with net interest income up 6.7%, signaling solid core earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said the bank is “on the cusp of pressing the pedal,” pointing to a stronger growth push ahead as loan demand and operating momentum improve. Article Title

Management said the bank is “on the cusp of pressing the pedal,” pointing to a stronger growth push ahead as loan demand and operating momentum improve. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings call highlights showed strong deposit growth, which is important for funding future lending expansion and supports a more durable franchise outlook. Article Title

Q1 earnings call highlights showed strong deposit growth, which is important for funding future lending expansion and supports a more durable franchise outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market previews ahead of results had already pointed to strong loan growth and roughly flat margins, suggesting investors were expecting a resilient quarter. Article Title

Market previews ahead of results had already pointed to strong loan growth and roughly flat margins, suggesting investors were expecting a resilient quarter. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jagdishan described a board meeting with new chair Rajiv Kumar as “refreshing,” which is more of a governance and leadership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

CEO Jagdishan described a board meeting with new chair Rajiv Kumar as “refreshing,” which is more of a governance and leadership update than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main offset is margin pressure: the Q1 earnings call noted strong deposits but also tighter net interest margins, which could limit near-term earnings upside. Article Title

The main offset is margin pressure: the Q1 earnings call noted strong deposits but also tighter net interest margins, which could limit near-term earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded HDFC Bank to “Sell,” adding a cautious analyst note that may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashish Parthasarthy sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 848,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,108.52. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 638,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,039.84. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $189,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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