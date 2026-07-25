Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $164,009,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,059 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $148,509,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 252,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.00.

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Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VMI opened at $486.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.15 and a 200 day moving average of $478.27. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.41 and a 52-week high of $585.71.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

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