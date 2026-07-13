Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.29 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATMU. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company's stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 1,973 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $109,975.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,803.34. The trade was a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 363,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,426,836. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

ATMU stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

See Also

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