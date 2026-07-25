Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 517,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of BlackBerry worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock worth $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company's stock worth $77,116,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,584,564 shares of the company's stock worth $27,253,000 after buying an additional 980,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,355,000 after buying an additional 972,738 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $35,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,513.72. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Foote sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $89,926.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,002.20. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 355,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

See Also

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