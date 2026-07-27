Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 53,542 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 749,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $124,031,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,972,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $55,088,215. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

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