Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Triumph Financial worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 66.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Triumph Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFIN. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

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