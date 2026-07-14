Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,280 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 1,710.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 807,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ichor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $5,529,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $818,694.75. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,938.78. The trade was a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Trading Down 9.9%

ICHR opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.Ichor's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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