Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Millrose Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the fourth quarter worth $101,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,117,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,066 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Millrose Properties by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 3,794,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,900 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in Millrose Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 2,267,144 shares of the company's stock worth $76,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Millrose Properties by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,080,719 shares of the company's stock worth $151,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950,421 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRP shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $37.67.

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Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,820. This trade represents a 14.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Richman acquired 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 416,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,360,960. This represents a 88.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 240,532 shares of company stock worth $6,567,048 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Millrose Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MRP stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 135.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.96%.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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