Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 110,238 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 835,528 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,238 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,076 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,005,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,291 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 429.2% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -235.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

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