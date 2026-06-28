Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,947 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of National Health Investors worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NHI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,728.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in National Health Investors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NHI opened at $77.58 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $63,768.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Health Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Health Investors wasn't on the list.

While National Health Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here