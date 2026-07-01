Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,846 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $178,071.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,945.80. This represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,606. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Trading Up 5.8%

IPG Photonics stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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