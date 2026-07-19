Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 189,489 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 189,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Realty Income worth $253,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,131,000 after acquiring an additional 823,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.17.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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