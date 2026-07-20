Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 23,234 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,692 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Jabil worth $78,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $661,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:JBL opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $355.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Jabil's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here