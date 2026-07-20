Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 29,914 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ingersoll Rand worth $56,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $177,324,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 636,270 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.Ingersoll Rand's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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