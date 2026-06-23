Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 33,307 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $59,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 715,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,105,000 after acquiring an additional 474,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here