Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 45,925 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339,773 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Amphenol worth $294,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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