Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 51,941 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 51,941 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sun Communities worth $74,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 264,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 234,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE SUI opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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