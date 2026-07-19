Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 55,339 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of Ventas worth $163,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $594,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ventas by 32,509.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $356,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ventas's payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ventas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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