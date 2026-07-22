Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 55,568 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 55,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Castellan Group lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 72,689 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.05. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.60 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terreno Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terreno Realty wasn't on the list.

While Terreno Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here