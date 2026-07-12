Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 558,974 Shares of Coty $COTY

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY - Free Report) by 2,291.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,366 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 558,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Coty worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coty from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coty from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.50 price objective on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 7,474,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,069,532. Coty has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Coty's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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