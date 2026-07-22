Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 71,229 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,911 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allison Transmission worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.17.

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Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.87. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Allison Transmission's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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